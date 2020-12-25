The United States government will require all airline passengers arriving from the United Kingdom to test negative for coronavirus within 72 hours of departure starting Monday amid concerns about a new Covid-19 strain that may be more transmissible.

In a statement late on Wednesday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has said that all airline passengers arriving from the UK must test negative in order to fly to the US.

The decision, which makes the US the latest country to impose travel restrictions on the UK, was a turnaround after the Trump administration told US airlines that it was not planning to require any testing for arriving passengers from Britain.

The order will be signed by US President Donald Trump on Christmas day and becomes effective on 28 December.

Airlines must also confirm the negative test result for all passengers boarding and must deny entry to those who don’t take a test.

Meanwhile, a further 39,036 confirmed Covid-19 cases were recorded in the UK on Thursday - the second-highest daily total to date - according to government figures.

