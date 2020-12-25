OPEN APP
Home >News >World >New Covid strain: US makes negative coronavirus test must for all UK airline passengers
A medical staff member carries lunch for patients into the COVID-19 intensive care unit. (AFP)
A medical staff member carries lunch for patients into the COVID-19 intensive care unit. (AFP)

New Covid strain: US makes negative coronavirus test must for all UK airline passengers

1 min read . Updated: 25 Dec 2020, 10:54 AM IST Staff Writer

  • The decision, which makes the US the latest country to impose travel restrictions on the UK, was a turnaround after the Trump administration told US airlines that it was not planning to require any testing for arriving passengers from Britain

The United States government will require all airline passengers arriving from the United Kingdom to test negative for coronavirus within 72 hours of departure starting Monday amid concerns about a new Covid-19 strain that may be more transmissible.

In a statement late on Wednesday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has said that all airline passengers arriving from the UK must test negative in order to fly to the US.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
A health worker collects samples for the Covid-19 test at Sadaiv Atal Samadhi as coronavirus cases surge across the National Capital.

Active Covid-19 cases in India drop to 2.81 lakh after 24,661 recoveries in last 24 hours

1 min read . 10:50 AM IST
People wearing Christmas hats, walk past a homeless man sleeping on a street in Hong Kong, Thursday, Dec. 24, 2020. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)

Hong Kong imposes 21-day quarantine for visitors, adds S. Africa to banned list

1 min read . 10:29 AM IST
Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.

Through AIDS, Ebola and Covid, Dr. Fauci is still treating patients

6 min read . 09:51 AM IST
PM Narendra Modi paid floral tributes to former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his 96th birth anniversary.

PM Modi, President Kovind pay tributes to Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his 96th birth anniversary

1 min read . 09:36 AM IST

Also Read | The global drive to reimagine capitalism

The decision, which makes the US the latest country to impose travel restrictions on the UK, was a turnaround after the Trump administration told US airlines that it was not planning to require any testing for arriving passengers from Britain.

The order will be signed by US President Donald Trump on Christmas day and becomes effective on 28 December.

Airlines must also confirm the negative test result for all passengers boarding and must deny entry to those who don’t take a test.

Meanwhile, a further 39,036 confirmed Covid-19 cases were recorded in the UK on Thursday - the second-highest daily total to date - according to government figures.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout