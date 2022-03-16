This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The two cases of the combined strain, which have been discovered so far, suffered from mild symptoms of fever, headaches and muscle dystrophy
A new strain of COVID-19 has been reported from Isreal, the country's health ministry informed on Wednesday. The new strain is a combination of 2 Omicron subvariants, i.e. BA.1 and BA.2, and was reported during PCR tests on two passengers arriving at Israel's Ben Gurion airport. The officials, however, said that they are not unduly worried about the new variant at this stage. Here is all that you need to know:
What is the new variant and what are its symptoms?
"This variant is still unknown around the world," the ministry statement read.
"The two cases of the combined strain, which have been discovered so far, suffered from mild symptoms of fever, headaches and muscle dystrophy, and do not require a special medical response," it added.
Can the new variant cause severe infection?
Israel's health ministry officials informed that at this stage the risk level is unknown.
"The phenomenon of combined variants is well known," Israel's pandemic response chief, Salman Zarka told Army Radio. "At this stage, we are not worried about it leading to serious cases".
More than four million people out of Israel's population of 9.2 million have received three coronavirus vaccine shots. A total of almost 1.4 million cases of Covid infection, including 8,244 deaths, have been officially recorded in the country.
Studies found evidence of Delta + Omicron recombinant virus
Recent studies have also found the first evidence of Delta + Omicron recombinant virus. It is a hybrid version of the coronavirus that combine genes from the Delta and Omicron variants.
Philippe Colson of IHU Mediterranee Infection in Marseille, France, who is the lead author for the study, noted that genetic recombinations of coronaviruses have been known to happen when two variants infect the same host cells.
"During the SARS-CoV-2 pandemic, two or more variants have co-circulated during same periods of time and in same geographical areas... This created opportunities for recombination between these two variants."
And issuing a warning regarding the same, World Health Organisation also said that considering both Delta and Omicron are circulating wildly, ‘this was expected.’
However, only a few cases have been detected so far, hence, it is too early to say whether it can cause severe infections.
(With inputs from agencies)
