A new strain of COVID-19 has been reported from Isreal, the country's health ministry informed on Wednesday. The new strain is a combination of 2 Omicron subvariants, i.e. BA.1 and BA.2, and was reported during PCR tests on two passengers arriving at Israel's Ben Gurion airport. The officials, however, said that they are not unduly worried about the new variant at this stage. Here is all that you need to know:

