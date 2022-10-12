Home / News / World /  New Covid variant alert: Meet omicron's newest cousin, BF.7

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) have issued a warning on COVID-19, which is continuously evolving and collecting mutations in its genetic code over time. A new coronavirus sub-variant has been identified and is dispersing quickly over the world. The new variation has been given the abbreviation BF.7, also known as BA.5.2.1.7, and is the result of the virus' ongoing evolution to become more immunologically evasive.

BF.7 can escape the antibodies from earlier illnesses or vaccinations better than the many other omicron sub-variants, according to two studies. The new variation known as the "Omicron spawn" is growing quickly and might take over within a few weeks, researchers warn.

The prevalence of BF.7 has doubled in the United States over the past two weeks, rising from 0.8% to 1.7%. A data repository updated every day by contributors from universities including those in the UK and Australia, Belgium has had the majority of infections with BF.7 accounting for 25% of cases. Germany and France follow at 10% each.

On October 10, less than a week after it was originally discovered in Northwest China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, the novel Omicron variation has spread to more provinces in China. Guangdong Province in South China's Shenzhen became the most recent area in the nation to discover the new type on October 11.

Covid BF.7 symptoms

Covid BF.7 symptoms are similar to what the original variant offered. The symptoms include sore throat, congestion, fatigue, cough and runny nose.

Covid BF.7 prevention

People with the virus can spread it even if they do not have symptoms. These are some measures of Covid BF.7 prevention. Whenever feasible, meet people outside. If you are meeting people inside, open the windows and doors to let in some fresh air. Avoid crowded areas and meet as few people as possible. Throughout the day, wash your hands frequently with soap and water or sanitise your hands.

