New Covid variant alert: Meet omicron's newest cousin, BF.7

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) have issued a warning on COVID-19, which is continuously evolving and collecting mutations in its genetic code over time. A new coronavirus sub-variant has been identified and is dispersing quickly over the world. The new variation has been given the abbreviation BF.7, also known as BA.5.2.1.7, and is the result of the virus' ongoing evolution to become more immunologically evasive.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}