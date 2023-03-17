New covid variant: Israel discovers two cases of an unidentified variant

New covid variant: Israel discovers two cases of an unidentified variant2 min read . 07:54 AM IST
- The infected couple is in their 30s who contracted the virus from their infant son
Israel's health ministry has confirmed two cases of unidentified Covid variants in two people. According to local media, the virus is a combination of the BA.1 (omicron) and BA.2 variants.
The infected patients underwent an RT-PCR test upon landing at Ben-Gurion International airport. According to the Health Ministry, the patient had developed symptoms like fever, headaches, and muscle aches.
The infected people are a couple in their 30s who contracted the virus from their infant son, Professor Salman Zarka wrote.
The country's Covid czar, Professor Zarka said that the linking of two viruses is a common phenomenon. He said it happens because two of the presence of two viruses in the same cell. The two viruses multiply and exchange genetic material, then a new virus is formed, the professor added.
In Israel, omicron infections are declining but BA.2 infections are rising. Prime Minister Naftali Bennett met Israel's health Minister Nitzan Horowitz due to a rise in a surge in Covid cases.
Bennett ordered to continue of Israel's mask policy in closed spaces. The Israeli prime minister encouraged the public to get vaccinated with three doses.
At present, the R number, or the number of each coronavirus carrier infects, remains below 1 but is gradually rising.
The number, which is calculated from data from the previous 10 days, hit 0.9 on Wednesday, the highest since January. An R number over 1 means the virus is spreading.
This week, on Tuesday, 6,310 people tested Covid positive. There are currently 335 patients in serious condition, of whom 169 are in critical condition and 151 are on the respirator.
Meanwhile, the Ministry of Health in India has written a letter to the State governments of Maharashtra, Gujarat, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and Karnataka to follow a five-fold strategy of test, track, treat, and vaccinations as these states witness a rise in Covid-19 cases.
According to Union Health Ministry, there are 4,623 active Covid cases in the country. Maharashtra reported 125 new Covid cases on Thursday while Karnataka reported 42 cases. Notably, Karnataka also reported a death due to disease on Thursday.
Tamil Nadu reported 12 Covid cases, Telangana 29 and Gujarat logged 68 cases on Thursday. Kerala reported 36 cases Covid cases on Thursday, as per Union Health Ministry.
