Amid mounting fears that the new Covid variant could evade vaccines, policymakers around the world are banning travellers from South Africa and nearby countries. While first sequenced in South Africa, omicron has been identified in at least 13 other countries so far, exacerbating surge in Covid cases as well as any efforts to reopen global economies.

Meanwhile, the news of the new variant wreaked havoc in global markets on Friday. However, trading in Asia Monday indicated investors were waiting for more clarity, as scientists from various countries work to understand more about the new Covid variant's genome makeup, its transmissibility, and how lethal it is compared with other strains.

So far, most countries have reported imported cases spotted in travellers from the African nation and other places. Still, the spread shows the difficulties when it comes to curtailing new strains of Covid-19.

Here’s how far omicron has reached, according to Bloomberg

South Africa - Early samples of PCR tests showed that 90% of 1,100 new cases reported midweek in the South African province that includes Johannesburg were caused by the new variant

Botswana - At least 19 cases detected

U.K - At least three confirmed cases linked to travel in South Africa

Germany - Two cases in travellers who arrived at Munich airport from South Africa, AFP reported, citing regional officials.

Netherlands -Thirteen cases detected among travellers from South Africa

Denmark - Two cases in arrivals from South Africa

Belgium - One case

Israel - One confirmed case and other suspected ones, as of Nov. 27.

Italy - One case who moved around the country before testing positive

Czech Republic - One case, according to local media

Hong Kong - Two cases in quarantine hotel

Australia - Two cases in Australia’s New South Wales state. Both had traveled from South Africa

Canada - Two cases who had recently traveled from Nigeria

(With inputs from agencies)

