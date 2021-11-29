2 min read.Updated: 29 Nov 2021, 01:31 PM ISTLivemint
While first sequenced in South Africa, omicron has been identified in at least 13 other countries so far, exacerbating surge in Covid cases as well as any efforts to reopen global economies.
Amid mounting fears that the new Covid variant could evade vaccines, policymakers around the world are banning travellers from South Africa and nearby countries.
Meanwhile, the news of the new variant wreaked havoc in global markets on Friday. However, trading in Asia Monday indicated investors were waiting for more clarity, as scientists from various countries work to understand more about the new Covid variant's genome makeup, its transmissibility, and how lethal it is compared with other strains.
So far, most countries have reported imported cases spotted in travellers from the African nation and other places. Still, the spread shows the difficulties when it comes to curtailing new strains of Covid-19.
Here’s how far omicron has reached, according to Bloomberg
South Africa - Early samples of PCR tests showed that 90% of 1,100 new cases reported midweek in the South African province that includes Johannesburg were caused by the new variant
Botswana - At least 19 cases detected
U.K - At least three confirmed cases linked to travel in South Africa
Germany - Two cases in travellers who arrived at Munich airport from South Africa, AFP reported, citing regional officials.