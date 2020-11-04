New Delhi hopes to broker peace in full-blown tariff war

However, talks for a mini trade deal continued and is expected to cover tariff-related concessions for US farm produce, especially dairy items, pricing of pharma products, such as stents and knee implants, and information and communication technology products. In return, Washington is expected to restore benefits accorded to Indian exporters under the GSP. Both sides may also remove the tit-for-tat tariff hikes after the US raised steel and aluminium tariffs. However, different levels of expectations have held up the mini trade deal, and India now hopes to sign it after the US presidential elections are over.