'New Delhi should stay more open-minded': China amid Maldives- India ‘derogatory’ remark row
Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu visits China to strengthen bilateral ties amid a row with India. China's state media highlights their long-standing tourism ties with the Maldives.
Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu has landed in China, to strengthen bilateral ties with Beijing. Muizzu, who is regarded as “pro-China",skipped a visit to India and visited China, unlike his predecessors. The China visit by the Maldivian President comes amid a row with India, wherein three ministers made ‘derogatory’ remarks on Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his Lakshadweep visit.