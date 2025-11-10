New Delhi signs bilateral Haj Agreement with Saudi Arabia — what is India's quota for 2026?

Haj 2026: Union Minister of Minority Affairs Kiren Rijiju has signed the bilateral Haj Agreement with Saudi Arabia, setting India's quota at 175,025 pilgrims for the 2026 pilgrimage. This means the number of Indians travelling to Mecca for Haj through Jeddah will be capped at the agreed limit.

Advertisement

Kiren Rijiju, who was in Saudi Arabia for an official visit from 7 to 9 November, held a bilateral meeting with Saudi Minister of Hajj and Umrah, Tawfiq bin Fawzan Al Rabiah, in Jeddah on Sunday.

During the meeting, both ministers reviewed the ongoing Haj preparations and discussed measures to improve coordination and logistical support. These shared efforts and commitment aim to streamline the pilgrimage process for Indian pilgrims, an official statement said.

Outline of the discussions The talks focused on improving the quality of the pilgrimage experience by enhancing facilities, transportation, accommodation, and health services, PTI reported.

Following the meeting, the two sides signed the Bilateral Haj Agreement between India and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for Haj 2026 in Jeddah. India's country quota was confirmed at 175,025, the statement said.

Advertisement

Also Read | Gautam Adani announces new ropeway to make Kedarnath pilgrimage easier, safer

The Union Minister also held an internal review meeting with officials of the Embassy of India, Riyadh, and the Consulate General of India, Jeddah, to assess the ongoing preparations for Haj 2026.

He appreciated the efforts made by the Mission and the Consulate teams in close coordination with Saudi authorities to ensure the welfare and comfort of pilgrims visiting from India, PTI reported.

Union minister's field visits During the visit, the minister also went for a few field visits to key Haj and Umrah-related sites in Jeddah and Taif, including Terminal 1 and Haramain Station in Jeddah. These visits gave him firsthand insight into the infrastructure and facilities available for pilgrims, the statement said.

While visiting these sites, Rijiju interacted with some of the members of the Indian diaspora.

Advertisement

“A significant step in deepening the India–Saudi Arabia ties. Held a Bilateral Meeting & signed the Bilateral Haj Agreement with H.E. Dr. Tawfiq bin Fawzan Al-Rabiah, Minister of Hajj & Umrah, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Haj Quota of 175,025 has been secured for Indian Pilgrims for 2026,” Rijiju said on X.

“Our discussions on #Haj2026 reaffirmed the shared commitment of both nations to ensure a safe, seamless & spiritually fulfilling journey for all Haj pilgrims,” he wrote in the X post.

Advertisement

What does this visit mean for both nations? Rijiju's visit marks an important milestone in the deepening partnership between India and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the statement said.

It reflects the shared commitment of both nations to enhance cooperation across diverse areas, particularly in cultural exchange and community welfare.

Also Read | Local empowerment is cornerstone of a Viksit Bharat: Kiren Rijiju

The visit further strengthened the spirit of friendship, mutual respect, and cooperation that continues to guide India–Saudi Arabia relations and contributes positively to the welfare of pilgrims and the broader strengthening of bilateral ties, the statement said.

Rijiju visited Saudi Arabia at the invitation of the Minister of Hajj and Umrah. He was accompanied by a high-level delegation comprising Aseem R Mahajan, Additional Secretary (Gulf), and Ram Singh, Joint Secretary (Haj), Ministry of Minority Affairs.