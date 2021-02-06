Subscribe
Home >News >World >New ETFs, forced to chase trends, shorten their own lives
Photo: AP

New ETFs, forced to chase trends, shorten their own lives

3 min read . 05:27 PM IST Mark Hulbert , The Wall Street Journal

A study finds that many new ETFs invest in overvalued stocks, and then lag behind the broad market’s returns

Last year brought yet more evidence of how hypercompetitive the ETF marketplace has become: Of the 277 exchange-traded products that shut down in 2020, one-quarter of them had been trading for less than three years, according to CFRA Research. One fund was just four months old when it shut in December: North Shore Dual Share Class ETF (DUAL).

The shortening ETF life cycle has implications not only for fund sponsors, according to a new academic study, but also for investors. The researchers found that, because many newly launched ETFs are risky attempts to capitalize on the latest trend, they end up investing in overvalued stocks. One consequence is that such funds on average can be expected to lag behind the broad market’s returns over at least five years after launch—if they even live that long.

