New European ESG rules to hit fund managers around the world
Regulation aims to eradicate “greenwashing” for investment funds that raise money in the EU
The European Union is bringing rules into effect on Wednesday that seek to regulate the fast-growing sustainable-finance industry for the first time.
Managers of funds that invest in line with environmental, social or governance considerations, known as ESG, will have to put forward a tangible, measurable plan for how they will do so. This will apply to all asset managers that raise money in the EU, whether they are based within its borders or not, from March 10.
