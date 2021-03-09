Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paper
OPEN APP
Home >News >World >New European ESG rules to hit fund managers around the world

New European ESG rules to hit fund managers around the world

File Photo: The regulation of companies based outside the EU’s borders underscores the European Commission’s weight in global affairs
4 min read . 06:02 PM IST Anna Hirtenstein, The Wall Street Journal

Regulation aims to eradicate “greenwashing” for investment funds that raise money in the EU

The European Union is bringing rules into effect on Wednesday that seek to regulate the fast-growing sustainable-finance industry for the first time.

Managers of funds that invest in line with environmental, social or governance considerations, known as ESG, will have to put forward a tangible, measurable plan for how they will do so. This will apply to all asset managers that raise money in the EU, whether they are based within its borders or not, from March 10.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

India to get three of 24 MH-60R Seahawk helicopters from US in Jun-Sep

2 min read . 06:17 PM IST

Delhi govt to launch new scheme 'Saheli Samanvay Kendra' to empower women

1 min read . 06:17 PM IST

Piped water supply in all unauthorised colonies in next 2 years: Manish Sisodia

1 min read . 06:00 PM IST

Zoom fatigue: The differing impact on introverts and extroverts

5 min read . 05:49 PM IST
Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in
TRENDING STORIES See All

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.