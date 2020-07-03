Home >News >world >New French PM Castex warns about economic crisis, says priorities to change
Edouard Philippe, outgoing French Prime Minister, and newly appointed Prime Minister Jean Castex attend the official handover ceremony (REUTERS)
Edouard Philippe, outgoing French Prime Minister, and newly appointed Prime Minister Jean Castex attend the official handover ceremony (REUTERS)

New French PM Castex warns about economic crisis, says priorities to change

1 min read . Updated: 03 Jul 2020, 10:48 PM IST Michel Rose and Mathieu Rosemain , Reuters

  • Amidst the political instability in France, new PM Jean Castex warned of serious economic crisis that is looming over the nation in the current scenario
  • While praising his predecessor,Philippe, Castex said he would continue reforms brought by his government

PARIS : France's new prime minister, Jean Castex, warned on Friday that the coronavirus pandemic was not over yet and an economic crisis was already making itself felt, as he took the helm of President Emmanuel Macron's government.

"The economic crisis is already here," Castex said, praising outgoing prime minister Edouard Philippe outside the official premier's residence. Macron named Castex earlier on Friday to launch a new phase of his presidency.

"Priorities will therefore have to evolve, ways of working will have to be adapted. We will have to unite the nation to fight this crisis that is setting in."

He also said he would continue the structural reforms undertaken by Philippe.

Subscribe to newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperLivemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated

RELATED STORIES
This combination of May 22, 2020, left, and June 23 satellite images provided by Maxar Technologies shows construction in the Galwan river valley near the disputed border known as the Line of Actual Control between India and China. On Monday, June 22, military commanders of both nations agreed to disengage their forces in the disputed area of the Himalayas following a June 15 clash that left at least 20 soldiers dead. (Maxar Technologies via AP) Satellite image copyright 2020 Maxar Technologies (AP)

Amid border tensions, India holds consultations with Germany and France

1 min read . 30 Jun 2020
People sit on height due to waterlogged street following heavy rainfall, at Hindmata area in Mumbai, Friday (PTI)

For second day in a row, Maharashtra sees more than 6,000 new coronavirus cases

2 min read . 09:44 PM IST
Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
My Reads Logout