Home >News >world >New French PM Castex warns about economic crisis, says priorities to change
Edouard Philippe, outgoing French Prime Minister, and newly appointed Prime Minister Jean Castex attend the official handover ceremony

New French PM Castex warns about economic crisis, says priorities to change

1 min read . 10:48 PM IST Michel Rose and Mathieu Rosemain , Reuters

  • Amidst the political instability in France, new PM Jean Castex warned of serious economic crisis that is looming over the nation in the current scenario
  • While praising his predecessor,Philippe, Castex said he would continue reforms brought by his government

PARIS : France's new prime minister, Jean Castex, warned on Friday that the coronavirus pandemic was not over yet and an economic crisis was already making itself felt, as he took the helm of President Emmanuel Macron's government.

"The economic crisis is already here," Castex said, praising outgoing prime minister Edouard Philippe outside the official premier's residence. Macron named Castex earlier on Friday to launch a new phase of his presidency.

"Priorities will therefore have to evolve, ways of working will have to be adapted. We will have to unite the nation to fight this crisis that is setting in."

He also said he would continue the structural reforms undertaken by Philippe.

