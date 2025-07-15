New human species? Meet the world’s longest-chinned YouTuber, once rejected in love due to his facial ‘flaw’

In Japan, a young man has become famous online for having an unusually long chin. It closely resembles the anime character Jounouchi from Yu-Gi-Oh!.

The man has over 4 lakh followers on TikTok. He calls himself the “world’s longest-chinned YouTuber”. He also has 3.47 lakh subscribers on YouTube and 55,000 followers on Instagram.

His family doesn’t share this feature, and childhood photos show his chin looked normal until around age 10. During his childhood, he was nicknamed “chin”.

While growing taller in school, his chin also grew unusually long. Doctors diagnosed him with jaw protrusion, but the exact reason remains unknown, according to qq.com.

He was once rejected in love because of his chin, which hurt him deeply. But, now, he proudly embraces his appearance, shares funny videos and even appears on TV shows, the publication added.

Even doctors were surprised by his X-ray. The man now uses his unique look to spread humour and confidence across social media.

Social media reactions The story became quite popular on social media in both mainland China and Japan, drawing many funny and curious comments. The South China Morning Post has shared a number of social media reactions. Online users joked about the man’s unusual chin. One of them compared him to China’s Jianwen Emperor.

“He could be related to Zhu Yunwen, the Jianwen Emperor of China,” the user wrote.

One said future archaeologists might mistake him for a new human species.

“The angle of his chin is so unique. Future archaeologists might think he was a new species of human,” the Japanese user commented.

Another joked they want to see more subscribers, not more chins.