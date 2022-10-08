New in Canada? Complete guide on how to own a house

What happens when your offer is accepted?

It's a good idea to stipulate that you will have the house professionally inspected before making the purchase after your offer has been accepted and your financing is in place. An inspector will perform a thorough inspection of the property for a cost, often $300 or more. You and your real estate agent will need to talk about how any agreed-upon sale price adjustments may be impacted by any necessary repairs once you receive the house inspection report.