New Jersey Akshardham, second largest existing Hindu temple on the globe, to be inaugurated on October 8
BAPS Swaminarayan Sanstha has said the Swaminarayan Akshardham at Robbinsville Township in New Jersey will be formally inaugurated under the guidance of its spiritual head Mahant Swami Maharaj on October 8 and will be opened for visitors from October 18, PTI reported on Sunday.