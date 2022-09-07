New NASA's James Webb images show how new stars are born

NASA on Tuesday released pictures of the Tarantula Nebula captured by the James Webb Telescope which shows the never before seen features of the process of star formation in detail
Providing another clue in the mystery of the star formation process, the James Webb Telescope has captured some rare young stars in the Tarantula Nebula. These images can be the next step in the field of research and exploration of the process of star formation.
These new images taken by the Webb telescope show a much clearer and more detailed sight of the Tarantula Nebula than what was shown by the Hubble telescope in the region.
The James Webb Telescope has managed to clear out the dusty filaments in the picture that was earlier used to cover the whole observation. In addition to weeding out the dusty filaments, the telescope has also managed to pick up distant background galaxies. Scientists can also figure out the details of the structure and composition of the nebula's gas and dust from these images.
"Nicknamed the Tarantula Nebula for the appearance of its dusty filaments in previous telescope images, the nebula has long been a favorite for astronomers studying star formation," NASA said in a statement as it released the latest pictures.
Tarantula: Home to some of the hottest stars ever known to humans
Tarantula is home to some of the hottest and most massive stars known to the human race till now. This star-forming region is situated in the Local Group, the galaxies nearest our Milky Way.
The star-forming region is around 161,000 light-years away from Earth. NASA has also informed that Tarantula has always been a major attraction among astronomers as it has a certain kind of chemical composition which is similar to that of gigantic star-forming regions that existed at the universe’s “cosmic noon,".
“Cosmic Noon" is that phase of the universe when the cosmos was a few billion years young and experienced maximum star formation.
Three high-resolution infrared instruments used to capture images
The James Webb Telescope is used mainly for infrared astronomy. Under this branch, infrared waves are used to study celestial objects and phenomena. To click these pictures, the telescope used three cameras, including the Near-Infrared Camera (NIRCam), Near-Infrared Spectrograph (NIRSpec), and Mid-infrared Instrument (MIRI).
With NIRCam, the Tarantula Nebula resembled a home of the Tarantula spider, lined with silk. The center of the region shows a massive cluster of young stars which are blistering radiation. The NIRSpec was able to capture the birth of a new star, which was only beginning to come out from its pillar.
However, it remained inside the insulating cloud of dust. The MIRI helped in focusing more on the dust cloud, as hot stars faded in the images taken by MIRI and the gas and dust continued to glow in the same image.
"Despite humanity’s thousands of years of stargazing, the star-formation process still holds many mysteries many of them due to our previous inability to get crisp images of what was happening behind the thick clouds of stellar nurseries. Webb has already begun revealing a universe never seen before, and is only getting started on rewriting the stellar creation story," Nasa said in a statement.
