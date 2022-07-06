What is new Omicron subvariant BA.2.75?

There's been an emergence of a subvariant. It's been not yet officially called but some people are referring to it as BA.2.75, first from India and then from 10 other countries. There are still limited sequences available to analyze but this subvariant seems to have a few mutations on the receptor bindings of the spike protein. So obviously that's a key part of the virus that attaches itself to the human receptor.