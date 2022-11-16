New Omicron variants bring back this ‘classic’ COVID symptom. Should you worry?2 min read . Updated: 16 Nov 2022, 08:59 PM IST
Patients in India who were infected with several BA.2 strains, the vast majority—82%—experienced a fever
Patients in India who were infected with several BA.2 strains, the vast majority—82%—experienced a fever
With the Omicron variants emerging, symptoms related to COVID drastically changed. Infected patients no longer complained of classic symptoms like fever, loss of smell and taste or shortness of breath but started reporting persistent cough, headache etc. But, recently experts have observed that the symptoms related to the disease are changing again. They cited that newer COVID variants related to BA.2 has brought back an old symptom and i.e. fever.