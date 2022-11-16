With the Omicron variants emerging, symptoms related to COVID drastically changed. Infected patients no longer complained of classic symptoms like fever, loss of smell and taste or shortness of breath but started reporting persistent cough, headache etc. But, recently experts have observed that the symptoms related to the disease are changing again. They cited that newer COVID variants related to BA.2 has brought back an old symptom and i.e. fever.

Last week an article published in Cureus Journal of Medical Science said, among more than 200 patients in India who were infected with several BA.2 strains, the vast majority—82%—experienced a fever

Only half of them had cough and more than a third had cold symptoms. Other symptoms included fatigue (27%), headache (21%), and muscle pain (20%).

Should you be worried?

Thankfully, most cases were mild. Only 5% percent required hospitalization, a little over 4% required oxygen, and three died, the report said and adds, “None were administered steroids, immunomodulatory drugs or monoclonal antibodies."

The new symptoms, however, differ from those recently released by the Zoe Health Study

ZOE COVID Study app, which tracks the symptoms of Covid, also posted that post-vaccination most patients suffer from mild Covid symptoms like sneezing and headaches. The Covid tracker, which examined symptom reports from tens of thousands of participants in the U.S. and U.K, pointed out sneezing, sore throat, nasal congestion, cough, and headache are the associated symptoms with Omicron. "Sneezing a lot could be a potential sign that someone vaccinated has COVID-19 and, however mild, should take a test and self-isolate to protect their friends, family and colleagues," it said

Fever was much less common in those with Omicron than it was with those with Delta.

Most of the patients who were part of the study were vaccinated. Individuals vaccinated in the new study out of India had generally received the Covaxin or Covishield vaccines, granted emergency use approval by the World Health Organization.

As per the health ministry data, India in the last 24 hours reported 501 new coronavirus infections, a day after seeing the lowest drop of 474 cases since 6 April 2020.