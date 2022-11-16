New Omicron variants bring back this ‘classic’ COVID symptom. Should you worry?

ZOE COVID Study app, which tracks the symptoms of Covid, also posted that post-vaccination most patients suffer from mild Covid symptoms like sneezing and headaches. The Covid tracker, which examined symptom reports from tens of thousands of participants in the U.S. and U.K, pointed out sneezing, sore throat, nasal congestion, cough, and headache are the associated symptoms with Omicron. "Sneezing a lot could be a potential sign that someone vaccinated has COVID-19 and, however mild, should take a test and self-isolate to protect their friends, family and colleagues," it said

