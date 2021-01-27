Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
OPEN APP
Home >News >World >New playbook for Covid-19 protection emerges after year of study, missteps
The barriers can be good at preventing larger virus-containing droplets from landing on and infecting healthy individuals

New playbook for Covid-19 protection emerges after year of study, missteps

11 min read . 04:20 PM IST Daniela Hernandez , Sarah Toy , Caitlin McCabe , The Wall Street Journal

Mask-wearing, good air flow and frequent rapid tests are more important than surface cleaning, temperature checks and plexiglass. Scientists say America needs to double down on protection protocols as potentially more-contagious coronavirus variants take hold and vaccines are slow to roll out

Scientists are settling on a road map that can help critical sectors of the economy safely conduct business, from meatpacking plants to financial services, despite the pandemic’s continued spread.

After nearly a year of study, the lessons include: Mask-wearing, worker pods and good air flow are much more important than surface cleaning, temperature checks and plexiglass barriers in places like offices and restaurants. And more public-health experts now advocate wide use of cheap, rapid tests to detect cases quickly, in part because many scientists now think more than 50% of infections are transmitted by people without symptoms.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

IMG Reliance rebranded as RISE Worldwide

1 min read . 04:57 PM IST

INLD leader Abhay Chautala resigns from Haryana Assembly over farm laws

1 min read . 04:58 PM IST

Finance Ministry releases 12,351 cr to 18 states for rural local bodies grant

1 min read . 04:56 PM IST

Beijing city tightens COVID-19 curbs ahead of New Year, parliament meeting

1 min read . 04:54 PM IST
Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.