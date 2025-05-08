New Pope selected: White smoke rises over Vatican's Sistine Chapel chimney

The Vatican has announced that a new pope has been elected after white smoke emerged from the chimney atop the Sistine Chapel on Thursday. The election, which took place on the second day of voting, was a significant moment for the 1.4 billion Catholics worldwide.

The 133 cardinals who participated in the conclave reached a decision. However, the identity of the new pontiff remains under wraps until the traditional announcement is made from the balcony of St Peter's Basilica.

The crowd in St. Peter’s Square erupted in cheers as the white smoke signaled that at least 89 votes, or a two-thirds majority, were secured by the chosen candidate.

The official name of the new pope will be revealed when a cardinal steps forward to announce the words “Habemus papam!” (We have a pope!) and reads the winner's birth name in Latin, along with the name the new pope has chosen to be known by.