‘New pvt capital vital to meet Paris goals’

One of India’s key international commitments in the global fight against climate change is the establishment of 450 gigawatts (GW) of renewable energy (RE) by 2030. For a country that is currently overwhelmingly dependent on coal for its energy needs, that is a pretty substantial commitment, but one that the government is confident of honouring. A potentially fatal stumbling block to this may be finance. The CFLI envisages a shortfall of about $649 billion that India would need over the coming years to reach this target and plans to plug this gap by mobilizing private investment.

