New rule allows Indians to be part of Canadian military: This is how

New rule allows Indians to be part of Canadian military
Permanent residents can now be part of Canadian military; Indians likely to benefit
As the Canadian military suffers with low recruitment levels, the Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) has announced that permanent citizens, including a significant number of Indians, will now be permitted to enlist.
People who would lower training costs or meet a specific need, such as a qualified pilot or doctor, were only eligible for permanent residency under the Skilled Military Foreign Applicant (SMFA) entrance programme.
As per the rule, candidates must be Canadian citizens, at least 18 years old (or 16 if you have parental consent), and have completed grades 10 or 12, depending on whether they intend to serve as officers. The same rules will apply to long-term residents.
The decision was taken five years after the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) announced that they were updating their antiquated hiring procedure to allow permanent residents who have resided in Canada for ten years or more to apply.
The Canadian military hasn't confirmed whether the recent action was taken to increase recruitment, but Christian Leuprecht, a professor at the Royal Military College of Canada, believes it makes sense.
"In the past, the CAF has had the luxury of being able to limit itself to citizens because it has had enough applicants. This is no longer the case," Leuprecht told CTV News.
"The CAF had resisted opening up the ranks to permanent residents because it does create additional burdens and risks, in terms of security clearances, for instance."
With only roughly half the candidates it needs each month to reach its target of recruiting 5,900 new members by the year 2022, the CAF raised the alarm in September about a serious recruitment shortfall that was preventing it from filling thousands of open positions.
Leuprecht emphasises that while hiring non-citizens may not be new, many other nations have been doing it for years. Since Canadian citizenship is very simple to get for permanent residents, it's unclear whether this would provide a significant incentive in the Canadian scenario, he said. However, countries like France employ military service as either a gateway to citizenship or an accelerated pathway to citizenship, he added.
(With PTI inputs)
