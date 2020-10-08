New rules for H-1B visas: What you need to know

The change, should it take effect, would be particularly onerous for hundreds of thousands of Indian workers. Because of caps on permanent residence status for Indians, they are caught in a yearslong backlog and rely on H-1B visas to remain in the country legally in the meantime. Many of these people are employed by IT companies that place them with clients. Under the proposed rules, they would need to have their visas renewed each year, a process that would cost their employers thousands of dollars each time.