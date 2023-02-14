New Russian offensive underway in Ukraine, says NATO
NATO chief has backed reports from local officials that a major new Russian offensive had begun as the eastern Ukrainian city of Bakhmut faces heavy artillery fire
The eastern Ukrainian city of Bakhmut was facing heavy artillery fire as the NATO chief backed reports from local officials that a major new Russian offensive had begun, days before the first anniversary of Moscow's invasion.
