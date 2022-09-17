New study links hay fever with asthma in children. See details here

Interestingly, this study reviewed data from three NIH-funded trials, led by Jill Halterman, M.D., professor in the department of Pediatrics, of 1,029 Rochester school children with asthma. According to ANI report, the primary goal of the trials was to evaluate whether providing children with preventive asthma medications in school would improve their asthma symptoms. While most children participating in these trials had improved asthma symptoms when they received their medications, a subgroup of children did not improve and this prompted the researchers to look at other health concerns that might have prevented the children from having a full treatment response, the report said.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}