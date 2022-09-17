New study links hay fever with asthma in children. See details here

Researchers at the University of Rochester Medical Center informed that the majority of children with asthma also reported experiencing allergic rhinitis, generally known as hay fever
A new study on schoolchildren conducted by the researchers at the University of Rochester Medical Center informed that the majority of children with asthma also reported experiencing allergic rhinitis, generally known as hay fever. Notably, the symptoms of hay fever include runny nose, sneezing, congestion, and sinus pressure and it can aggravate asthma. The findings of the study were published in the Journal of Asthma.
The study which was conducted by Jessica Stern, M.D., who is an assistant professor in the department of Pediatrics and the division of Pediatric Allergy and Immunology, discovered that children who had both asthma and hay fever had poorer asthma outcomes.
Interestingly, this study reviewed data from three NIH-funded trials, led by Jill Halterman, M.D., professor in the department of Pediatrics, of 1,029 Rochester school children with asthma. According to ANI report, the primary goal of the trials was to evaluate whether providing children with preventive asthma medications in school would improve their asthma symptoms. While most children participating in these trials had improved asthma symptoms when they received their medications, a subgroup of children did not improve and this prompted the researchers to look at other health concerns that might have prevented the children from having a full treatment response, the report said.
What the study revealed about symptoms:
According to Dr. Jessica Stern, “through our study, we found that many of the children who did not report improved symptoms had allergic rhinitis in addition to asthma, and these children had more asthma symptoms, used their rescue medication more, and missed more school days compared to those without allergic rhinitis." Notably, less than half of the children with hay fever were receiving proper treatment for their symptoms, including nasal sprays and recommended anti-histamines; nor had they been seen by asthma or allergy specialists.
Stern further highlighted that “this is critical because it highlights gaps in care and needed treatments, which may contribute to the disparities in asthma outcomes that we see in children who primarily identify as Black or Latino, or are from low resourced communities."
While also noting that, “these findings also encourage a focus on contributing environmental factors and the social determinants of health for these children. The burden of allergic disease is often under-recognized and undertreated in historically marginalized populations, and we have an opportunity and obligation to address this to improve outcomes."
Dr Stern said, “we are working to create a comprehensive, multi-disciplinary approach to overcome structural obstacles to equitable care for children with asthma. This will involve collaboration with caregivers and patients to plan systems of care that work for them. We understand that families are the experts, and we have to listen to what they think."
