The study shows that these differences in symptoms reported between the infected and uninfected groups remained even after we accounted for age, sex, ethnic group, socioeconomic status, body mass index, smoking status, the presence of more than 80 health conditions, and past reporting of the same symptom. It also found that people who had been diagnosed with COVID were significantly more likely to report 62 symptoms, only 20 of which are included in the WHO’s clinical case definition for long COVID.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}