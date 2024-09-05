New tech can make air conditioning less harmful to the planet

Cold-blooded calculation

Another priority is cutting down on the refrigerants that conventional ACs need to function. The most popular options—also used by fridges and heat pumps—are hydrofluorocarbons (HFCs), potent greenhouse gases which are between hundreds and thousands of times more effective at warming the atmosphere than CO2. These gases sometimes leak out during a unit’s life, but much more can be released when it is thrown away. By one estimate, the yearly warming AC gases generate is equivalent to that produced by 720m extra tonnes of CO2, a figure higher than that of the emissions produced by Canada’s whole economy in 2022.