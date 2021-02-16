New tech to pick out people at high Covid-19 risk in England for vaccines

The patients identified through the risk assessment will be sent a letter from NHS England in the coming days explaining that their risk factors may help identify them as high clinical risk and that they are included within the support and advice for the clinically extremely vulnerable. They will be invited to receive a COVID-19 vaccine as soon as possible if they haven’t already had the jab, and will be given advice on precautionary measures, including shielding if necessary.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}