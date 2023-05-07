New technology, AI won't take away opportunities for investors: Warren Buffet

New technology, AI won't take away opportunities for investors: Warren Buffet2 min read . Updated: 07 May 2023, 02:44 AM IST
Along with his partner Charlie Munger, Buffet spent all day on Saturday answering questions at Berkshire Hathaway's annual meeting inside a packed Omaha arena.
New technology won't take away opportunities for investors, said billionaire Warren Buffet on 6 May, adding artificial intelligence may change the world in all sorts of ways.
