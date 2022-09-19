The scientists further noted that the test, which is called CovGENE, analyses genes expressed in a person's blood to determine whether they may experience a severe disease course with increased risk of death. Alexandra Kadl, from the University of Virginia, US said, “we have come far in the prevention and treatment of Covid-19 in the past two years. Regardless, we still struggle to identify patients at highest risk for severe disease. Our study uses a gene-analysis approach to identify an immune cell signature, distinct from other respiratory illnesses, that correlates with worse outcomes."