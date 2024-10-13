New trouble for Justin Trudeau: Amid mounting discontent, 20 Liberal MP ’sign pact’ to topple Canadian PM

A group of lawmakers within the ruling Liberal Party in Canada are building pressure on Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to step down. They met in Ottawa this week and signed a document calling for a change in leadership

Livemint
Published13 Oct 2024, 03:17 PM IST
New trouble for Justin Trudeau: Amid mounting discontent, 20 Liberal MP 'sign pact' to topple Canadian PM
New trouble for Justin Trudeau: Amid mounting discontent, 20 Liberal MP ’sign pact’ to topple Canadian PM(HT_PRINT)

A group of lawmakers within the ruling Liberal Party in Canada are building pressure on Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to step down, news agency Bloomberg reported on Sunday.

According to a CBC News report citing sources, at least 20 dissatisfied MPs met in Ottawa this week. They signed a document calling for a change in leadership.

The move followed a recent by-election loss for the Liberal Party in Montreal and Toronto, prompting a series of secretive meetings among dissatisfied MPs, against Trudeau, who has led Canada since 2015.

Also Read | India presses Canada for proof in Nijjar killing

According to CBC News, at least 20 leaders have signed the document in Ottawa calling for a change in leadership.

Earlier Toronto Star, citing unidentified people, reported about an effort to publicly pressure on Prime Minister Trudeau to step down. The report further said at least 30 to 40 MPs are ready to sign a letter demanding a change in leadership. The number of dissenting MPs, however, may fall short of a critical mass.

It is important to note that the Liberal Party holds 153 seats in the House of Commons in Canada.

Also Read | Canada Jobless Rate Dips, Backing Case for Gradual Rate Cuts

The prime minister’s office didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

Unlike the traditional letter demanding Trudeau's resignation, the dissenting leaders are asking the dissatisfied MPs to sign a document as a pledge to secure a commitment from MPs to push for Trudeau's resignation.

Meanwhile, Canadian Press has reported trade minister Mary Ng, who’s traveling back to Canada from Laos with Trudeau, as saying that she was disappointed to read about the MPs’ plan. She added that she has full confidence in Prime Minister Trudeau.

Also Read | ‘Real issues need to be solved’: Canada’s Trudeau says met PM Modi in Laos

In September, the Canadian prime minister suffered a setback when a parliamentary pact with another party, which had kept Trudeau in power, fell apart. Later in the month, he survived an attempt from the opposition Conservative Party to force an election.

Earlier on Friday, the Canadian Prime Minister said he had met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the sidelines of a summit in Laos and spoke to him about the “work that we need to do”.

Ties between the two nations were strained after Trudeau had alleged India’s involvement in the killing of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar in Canada’s Surrey city last year.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:13 Oct 2024, 03:17 PM IST
Business NewsNewsWorldNew trouble for Justin Trudeau: Amid mounting discontent, 20 Liberal MP ’sign pact’ to topple Canadian PM

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Bandhan Bank share price

    211.00
    03:51 PM | 11 OCT 2024
    23.25 (12.38%)

    Tata Steel share price

    160.70
    03:51 PM | 11 OCT 2024
    1.05 (0.66%)

    Axis Bank share price

    1,174.25
    03:29 PM | 11 OCT 2024
    -9.5 (-0.8%)

    Zee Entertainment Enterprises share price

    130.10
    03:55 PM | 11 OCT 2024
    0.7 (0.54%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High
    More from 52 Week High

    Cummins India share price

    3,611.75
    03:55 PM | 11 OCT 2024
    -169.6 (-4.49%)

    Star Health and Allied Insurance share price

    547.85
    03:59 PM | 11 OCT 2024
    -19.35 (-3.41%)

    Creditaccess Grameen share price

    1,081.40
    03:29 PM | 11 OCT 2024
    -38 (-3.39%)

    Jubilant Pharmova share price

    1,146.15
    03:55 PM | 11 OCT 2024
    -37.65 (-3.18%)
    More from Top Losers

    Nippon Life share price

    700.85
    03:53 PM | 11 OCT 2024
    59.15 (9.22%)

    Network 18 Media & Investments share price

    81.44
    03:52 PM | 11 OCT 2024
    5.16 (6.76%)

    Sonata Software share price

    608.50
    03:42 PM | 11 OCT 2024
    36.1 (6.31%)

    Triveni Turbines share price

    790.10
    03:29 PM | 11 OCT 2024
    45.85 (6.16%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      77,685.00260.00
      Chennai
      77,691.00260.00
      Delhi
      77,843.00260.00
      Kolkata
      77,695.00260.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L-0.01
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.