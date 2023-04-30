Elon Musk has announced that Twitter will allow media publishers to charge users for individual articles they post on the website. This feature will be available from next month, with users expected to pay more per-article than they would for a monthly subscription.

However, the Twitter CEO clarified that the per-article cost would likely be lower than a monthly subscription for those who only wanted to read the occasional story from a specific outlet.

“Rolling out next month, this platform will allow media publishers to charge users on a per article basis with one click. This enables users who would not sign up for a monthly subscription to pay a higher per article price for when they want to read an occasional article. Should be a major win-win for both media orgs & the public," Musk tweeted.

Details about the feature remain unclear, with no information about the accounts and media outlets that will be able to offer per-article charging or the commission that Twitter will take. This announcement came shortly after Musk stated that verified accounts are now prioritised on Twitter, resulting in the loss of blue ticks for several celebrities.

Twitter introduced the blue tick system in 2009 to distinguish genuine accounts of public interest from impostors or parody accounts. However, it did not previously charge for verification.

In 2022, Musk launched Twitter Blue, which offers premium perks, including the check-mark badge. The company also replaced Super Follows with Subscriptions, and Musk announced that Twitter would not be taking any money from creators for the first 12 months. After the first year, Twitter will charge a 10% cut on subscriptions.

Recently, Twitter globally rolled out the Subscription feature, allowing creators to monetize their content by charging a monthly fee. Musk encouraged users to support content creators worldwide by paying for their content, with all proceeds going to the creators.

