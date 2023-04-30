New Twitter feature: Elon Musk opens up earning opportunity for users, calls it ‘a major win-win’2 min read . Updated: 30 Apr 2023, 06:40 AM IST
Elon Musk thinks it will be 'a major win-win' for both parties, sellers and consumers.
Elon Musk has announced that Twitter will allow media publishers to charge users for individual articles they post on the website. This feature will be available from next month, with users expected to pay more per-article than they would for a monthly subscription.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×