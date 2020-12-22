New UK virus strain not yet found in India, vaccines will be effective: Experts

The new and more contagious coronavirus variant reported in the United Kingdom that is "spreading and growing rapidly" there has triggered panic across the world, including India.

However, experts have reportedly said despite the mutation, a Covid-19 vaccine will be equally effective against it as there was no reason to believe that vaccines that have already been developed would not be effective against the new strain as well.

Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) DG Shekhar Mande has reportedly said while the new virus strain is 70% more transmissible, it "does not mean it is more lethal and more people are going to die from it."

To quell possible panic, the CSIR DG said while there could be differences in certain aspects of the like that of anti-bodies in both the cases, but a Covid-19 vaccine will be "well effective" against the new strains of the coronavirus.

When asked if the new UK virus strain is any deadlier, Indian-American physician Vivek Murthy, US President-elect Joe Biden's pick for Surgeon General, has also said, "While it seems to be more transmissible, we do not have evidence yet that this is a more deadly virus to an individual who acquires it."

On diagnosing new coronavirus strain

The new variant of SARS-CoV-2 can reportedly be diagnosed with the RT-PCR test. However, it needs to be seen if it can be equally effective for the Rapid Antigen tests.

At present, there is "no evidence" to suggest that the new variant is more likely to cause severe disease or mortality.

On suspending India-UK flights

On suspending flights from and to the UK until 31 December amid concerns about a new variant of SARS-CoV-2, Union health secretary Rajesh Bhushan told Hindustan Times, "It is just a precautionary measure. This strain has not been found in India."

In a bid to block the new variant of the coronavirus from spreading, India has announced that all the flights from the UK will be suspended from today night till 31 December. And all the passengers arriving in the country till 11:59 pm today will have to get themselves tested.

Dr Samiran Panda, head, epidemiology and communicable diseases, Indian Council of Medical Research, also told HT, "We have not found anything related to the UK strain so far in any of our samples. Be it in our laboratory in National Institute of Virology (NIV) in Pune or any other laboratories across the country doing genome sequencing, there is no evidence of this mutation in our samples."

As per reports, Indian institutions have sequenced more than 4,000 genomes of Covid-19 and submitted them to the Global Initiative on Sharing All Influenza Data (GISAID).

"It is an ongoing process that started some eight months ago. The process is that if there is any new mutation found in the virus then it is compared with past mutations to figure out the change. So far, there have only been minor mutations seen in the virus which is not of much consequence, and nobody has identified anything of this particular UK strain," Dr Samiran Panda added.

Meanwhile, five out of 266 passengers and crew members of a London to Delhi flight have tested positive for coronavirus on Tuesday.

"Five out of 266 passengers and crew members of a flight which arrived at Delhi airport from London last night have tested positive for COVID-19. Their samples have been sent to NCDC for research and they have been sent to the care centre," a Nodal officer for Covid-19 has said.

