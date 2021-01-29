Subscribe
Home >News >World >New UK virus strain stabilizes in most regions during lockdown
Photo: Bloomberg

New UK virus strain stabilizes in most regions during lockdown

1 min read . 06:31 PM IST Bloomberg

1 in 55 people in England were infected with any form of the disease in the week, the ONS estimated, as the number of cases dipped marginally to just over 1.06 million

The spread of a new UK strain of Covid-19 stabilized or fell in most British regions with the country under a severe lockdown, even as overall case loads remained high.

The East Midlands was only place where the percentage of cases linked to the new variant rose in the week to Jan. 23, the Office for National Statistics said Friday, suggesting the UK's restriction have helped arrest transmission of a strain officials have warned is more deadly and easier to spread.

The East Midlands was only place where the percentage of cases linked to the new variant rose in the week to Jan. 23, the Office for National Statistics said Friday, suggesting the UK's restriction have helped arrest transmission of a strain officials have warned is more deadly and easier to spread.

In total, 1 in 55 people in England were infected with any form of the disease in the week, the ONS estimated, as the number of cases dipped marginally to just over 1.06 million. The rate in London, the worst-affected region, was 1 in 35. Both figures are unchanged from last week.

The findings provide more evidence that the severe lockdown imposed in England at the start of January is having an impact on a spiraling number of infections that threatened to overwhelm hospitals. The most recent seven-day average for reported cases is a little over 20,000, down from nearly 60,000 around the turn of the year.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

