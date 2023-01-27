New US base on Guam is aimed at deterring China5 min read . Updated: 27 Jan 2023, 01:29 AM IST
- Camp Blaz is eventually expected to house 5,000 Marines and be a hub for training in the Western Pacific
The U.S. Marine Corps marked the opening of a new base on America’s westernmost Pacific island, as the Pentagon redirects its forces to counter China, which Washington has identified as a growing threat to U.S. security.
