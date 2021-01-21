New US govt may look to further deepen ties with India: Blinken

Blinken, a Biden aide who had served in the Barack Obama administration, made the comments at a US Senate foreign relations committee hearing. “As we look at China, there is no doubt that it poses the most significant challenge of any nation-state to the US in terms of our interests, the interests of the American people," Blinken said overnight Wednesday. The US-China relationship includes “rising adversarial aspects," some competitive and some cooperative, he said, adding that it is in the mutual interest of both countries to work together.

