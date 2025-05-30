New US plan to pause Gaza war draws Hamas criticism
Summary
The U.S. has presented Israel and Hamas with a new proposal to pause fighting in the Gaza Strip, though the militant group has already criticized it for not requiring an end to the conflict.
The U.S. has presented Israel and Hamas with a new proposal to pause the fighting in the Gaza Strip, though the militant group has already criticized it for not requiring an end to the 20-month conflict.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more
topics
Read Next Story