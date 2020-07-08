New US visa rule puts students  in  a  corner

He requested to be transferred to the online-plus-physical class format for the next semester that starts in August. “My school has a hybrid model and I had selected online classes to protect myself from the virus. But if that means I will have to return, then it’s best I do my classes in-person," said Sharma, 22, who has taken a ₹15 lakh loan for the two-year course in accounting and taxation. “I hope there’s still space for me to be accommodated in the physical classes. I have heard if cases continue to rise, all classes will go online. I’m worried and confused."