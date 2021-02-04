A healthcare worker administers a dose of the Moderna Covid-19 vaccine at a walk up vaccination site in San Francisco, California

New vaccine sites in urban California to tackle COVID-19 disparities

3 min read . 03:35 PM IST

Reuters

The two sites, which the state's Department of Health said will be capable of administering several thousand shots per day each, mark the first of more than 100 such vaccination centers expected to be established in communities of color across the US, according to the Governor