OPEN APP
Home >News >World >New variant of COVID present in Paris: Official
French Health Minister Olivier Veran. (REUTERS)
French Health Minister Olivier Veran. (REUTERS)

New variant of COVID present in Paris: Official

1 min read . Updated: 05 Jan 2021, 01:37 PM IST Reuters

Martin Hirsch, director general of the Paris hospitals system, said the new variant of the COVID virus is present in Paris

The new variant of the COVID virus is present in Paris, Martin Hirsch, director general of the Paris hospitals system, told France 2 television on Tuesday.

French Health Minister Olivier Veran had earlier told RTL radio that there were around 10 cases in France at present of the new UK variant of COVID.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
Over the course of the study, the macaque and baboon models showed significant promise as animal models for covid-19 disease.

Animal clinical trials relevant, quantifiable for vaccine development: Study

3 min read . 03:04 PM IST
(representational image)

Serum-Bharat Biotech to work together for 'smooth rollout' of Covid vaccines in India

2 min read . 02:59 PM IST
An information board is pictured at Waterloo station during morning rush hour, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in London, Britain, January 5, 2021. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Covid-19: England's lockdown could last into March, says minister

1 min read . 02:57 PM IST
Ghaziabad: Rescue operation carried out by NDRF personnel after the complex roof of a crematorium collapsed due to heavy rain at Muradnagar in Ghaziabad

Muradnagar crematorium roof collapse: NSA to be invoked against accused

1 min read . 02:43 PM IST
Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout