New variant of COVID present in Paris: Official
French Health Minister Olivier Veran.

New variant of COVID present in Paris: Official

1 min read . 01:37 PM IST Reuters

Martin Hirsch, director general of the Paris hospitals system, said the new variant of the COVID virus is present in Paris

The new variant of the COVID virus is present in Paris, Martin Hirsch, director general of the Paris hospitals system, told France 2 television on Tuesday.

The new variant of the COVID virus is present in Paris, Martin Hirsch, director general of the Paris hospitals system, told France 2 television on Tuesday.

French Health Minister Olivier Veran had earlier told RTL radio that there were around 10 cases in France at present of the new UK variant of COVID.

French Health Minister Olivier Veran had earlier told RTL radio that there were around 10 cases in France at present of the new UK variant of COVID.

