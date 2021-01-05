New variant of COVID present in Paris: Official

New variant of COVID present in Paris: Official1 min read . 01:37 PM IST
Martin Hirsch, director general of the Paris hospitals system, said the new variant of the COVID virus is present in Paris
The new variant of the COVID virus is present in Paris, Martin Hirsch, director general of the Paris hospitals system, told France 2 television on Tuesday.
French Health Minister Olivier Veran had earlier told RTL radio that there were around 10 cases in France at present of the new UK variant of COVID.
