New video from Israel October 7 attack shows ‘father jumping on grenade to save two little boys’

A video clip has been shared on social media, with claims of showing a "father jumping on a grenade to save his two little boys."

The X user who shared the footage said the video was shot on the day the Palestinian militant group, Hamas, launched surprise attacks on Israel. It was on October 7, 2023.

The X user captioned the video as: "I have seen this video from October 7 of the father who jumped on a grenade to save his two little boys lives. I watched this a few days after, along with hours of other footage. You may not."

The user said the video was "revealed publicly for the first time" by Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and the mother of those two children, Sabine Tasa.

All about the new video The clip is CCTV footage from the Tasa family home in Netiv Ha’asara, according the Times of Israel.

It shows 46-year-old father Gil rushing his two sons Koren, then 12, and Shay, then 8, out of the house and into an outdoor bomb shelter as Hamas gunmen pursue them.

In the purported video, one of the terrorists could be seen hurling a grenade into the shelter. Gil is then seen lying on the ground after it goes off, apparently having jumped on it to save his two sons.

Koren and Shay — still in their underwear as the attack began at 6:29 in the morning — could be seen walking out of the shelter, passing their father’s lifeless body, as they head back into the house- they're both bloodied from the grenade fragments.

The two were later seen in the living room, begging for help while writhing in pain. Unfazed, a terrorist comes inside and takes a beverage from the fridge.

Shay ultimately lost sight in one of his eyes as a result of the attack, the report added.