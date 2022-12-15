New warning for China: Covid deaths in the country could hit 10 lakh, says study

A recent study by researchers in Hong Kong stated that Covid-19 might cause the death of nearly 10 lakh (1 million) people in China as the administration quickly abandons pandemic curbs. The study titled, 'Modelling the adjustment of COVID-19 response and exit from dynamic zero-COVID in China' stated that, “surge of disease burden posed by reopening in December 2022-January 2023 would likely overload many local health systems across the country"

