1 min read.Updated: 10 Jul 2021, 04:48 PM ISTReuters
The single biggest risk to major economies at the moment is a new wave of COVID-19 outbreaks, French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said on Saturday on the sidelines of a meeting with his G20 counterparts in Venice.
"We have very good economic forecasts for the G20 economies and the single hurdle on the way to a quick, solid economic rebound is the risk of having a new wave" of outbreaks, Le Maire told journalists.