Home >News >World >New wave of COVID outbreaks biggest G20 economic risk: French finance minister

New wave of COVID outbreaks biggest G20 economic risk: French finance minister

We all have to improve our vaccination performance everywhere around the world, he added.
1 min read . 04:48 PM IST Reuters

  • We have very good economic forecasts for the G20 economies and the single hurdle on the way to a quick, solid economic rebound is the risk of having a new wave of outbreaks, Le Maire said

The single biggest risk to major economies at the moment is a new wave of COVID-19 outbreaks, French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said on Saturday on the sidelines of a meeting with his G20 counterparts in Venice.

"We have very good economic forecasts for the G20 economies and the single hurdle on the way to a quick, solid economic rebound is the risk of having a new wave" of outbreaks, Le Maire told journalists.

"We all have to improve our vaccination performance everywhere around the world," he added.

