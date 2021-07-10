New wave of COVID outbreaks biggest G20 economic risk: French finance minister

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The single biggest risk to major economies at the moment is a new wave of COVID-19 outbreaks, French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said on Saturday on the sidelines of a meeting with his G20 counterparts in Venice.

"We all have to improve our vaccination performance everywhere around the world," he added.

