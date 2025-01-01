As the world celebrates the arrival of the New Year 2025, global leaders have shared important updates and messages in their New Year greetings. From pledges of unity and progress to reflections on the challenges of the past year, leaders have used this moment to address their nations and the world.



Ukraine's Volodymyr Zelensky On Tuesday, Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky pledged that his country would use 2025 to relentlessly fight for an end to Russia's nearly three-year-long invasion, committing to do so by any means necessary.

The Ukrainian leader's address caps a difficult year for the war-battered country, which has been fending off a better-resourced Russian army for nearly three years. “May 2025 be our year,” Zelensky said in an address to the nation just before the clock struck midnight in Kyiv.

“We know that peace will not be given to us as a gift but we will do everything to stop Russia and end the war.” Ukraine lost seven times more territory to Russia this year than in 2023, according to an AFP analysis, and is facing the possibility of a reduction in US military and political backing when Donald Trump takes over the White House.



Russia's Vladimir Putin

In his New Year's Eve speech on Tuesday, President Vladimir Putin commended Russia's accomplishments, stating that Russians should be "proud" of what the country had achieved during his 25 years in power. The speech, marking the 25th anniversary of his takeover from Boris Yeltsin, did not directly address the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, focusing instead on hopeful messages for the year ahead, as reported by AFP.

“Dear friends, in just a few minutes, 2025 will arrive, completing the first quarter of the 21st century,” Putin said in his televised address. “While there is still much to decide, we can rightfully be proud of what we have already accomplished,” he continued, emphasizing that the past 25 years had laid the foundation for further progress.

Putin assumed the role of acting president on New Year's Eve in 1999 after Boris Yeltsin unexpectedly resigned, offering an apology for the post-Soviet struggles, a moment that left many Russians stunned, AFP noted.

China's Xi Jinping In his New Year's speech on Tuesday, Chinese President Xi Jinping declared that no one can stop China's "reunification" with Taiwan, delivering a stern warning to what Beijing sees as pro-independence forces both on the island and internationally.

“The people on both sides of the Taiwan Strait are one family. No one can sever our family bonds, and no one can stop the historical trend of national reunification,” Xi said in a speech on China's state broadcaster CCTV.

North Korea's Kim Jong Un North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has praised Russian President Vladimir Putin as his “dearest friend” in a New Year's letter, commending the strong bilateral ties between the two nations, according to state media reports on Tuesday.

Kim's latest message described Putin as his “dearest friend and comrade”, the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) said.

The North's leader sent "warm greetings of best wishes to the fraternal Russian people and all the service personnel of the brave Russian army on behalf of himself, the Korean people and all the service personnel of the armed forces of the DPRK", it said, using an acronym of the North's formal name.

India's Narendra Modi Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his New Year wishes for 2025 to the nation, hoping it brings new opportunities, success, and happiness to all. Taking to X, he wrote, “Happy 2025! May this year bring everyone new opportunities, success and endless joy. May everybody be blessed with wonderful health and prosperity.”

India welcomed 2025 with celebrations across the country, as people in various cities marked the occasion with joy and enthusiasm. New Year celebrations began in many cities with parties, cultural events, live music performances, and themed decorations. Many devotees in huge number even thronged to temples to offer prayers.