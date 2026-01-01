New Year horror at Swiss bar: 40 killed, over 100 injured in massive explosion; ‘pyrotechnics’ blamed - All we know

As many as 40 people have died and over 100 sustained serious injuries after a massive fire broke out at a crowded bar in the luxury Swiss ski resort town of Crans-Montana as people rang in the New Year. While the cause of the blaze has not been determined, initial reports have suggested that the fire may have started when pyrotechnics were used during a concert. Pyrotechnics is the technique of using combustible substances to create visible and audible effects.
Most victims have not been identified because of the severity of their burns. According to the reports, of the 100 wounded persons, most have received serious burn injuries after the New Year horror at the Swiss bar.
Swiss bar New Year party horror - What we know so far
- The Swiss bar where the fire broke out has been identified as Le Constellation, popular among tourists. It has a capacity of 300 people, with an additional 40 people accommodated on its terrace, according to the Crans-Montana website.
- Reports have mentioned that the blaze was not caused by any arson, but likely by pyrotechnics. The police have, however, not released the cause of the fire.
- Swiss authorities said that 10 helicopters and 40 ambulances have been mobilised for assistance after the blaze. Police, firefighters and rescuers also rushed to the popular resort.
- Swiss media have reported that the toll could soar, given the intensity of the fire. Some of the victims are from other countries.
- A tourist from New York filmed bright orange flames pouring from the bar, and told AFP he saw people running and screaming in the dark. "Several people lost their lives, and others were injured," the police statement said.
- Regional daily Le Nouvelliste also said its sources were describing “a heavy toll”, with “around 40 dead and 100 injured”. The Valais hospital's intensive care unit was full, and patients were being transferred to other facilities.
- The area has been shut to the public, and “a no-fly zone over Crans Montana has been imposed.”
The authorities have set up a helpline for families: 0848 112 117.
Crans-Montana is a popular ski and hiking area and hosts World Cup races. The ski resort is operated by Vail Resorts Inc.