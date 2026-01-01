New Year horror at Swiss bar: 40 killed, over 100 injured in massive explosion; ‘pyrotechnics’ blamed - All we know

As many as 40 people have died and over 100 sustained serious injuries after a massive fire broke out at a crowded bar in the luxury Swiss ski resort town of Crans-Montana as people rang in the New Year. While the cause of the blaze has not been determined, initial reports have suggested that the fire may have started when pyrotechnics were used during a concert. Pyrotechnics is the technique of using combustible substances to create visible and audible effects.